Just a little us time! Model Emily Ratajkowski and her dog, Colombo, were spotted enjoying a little walk together in the midst of the intense NYC winter chill on January 29 — and needless to say, we’re obsessed with this dynamic duo. Plus, our favorite dog mom was rocking a pretty adorable outfit, too.

Decked out in a leather jacket and a zebra-print turtleneck, the 28-year-old and her puppy took on the streets of Soho. Plus, the brunette beauty was also rocking a pair of split-seamed jeans and sexy red snakeskin boots we’ve seen her rock a few times previously. Clearly, the model has a particular style profile she likes to keep in line with.

In fact, she told Life & Style exclusively about one of her biggest fashion heroines. “Kinda going ‘80s. That’s my go-to. Trying to be Princess Diana at every turn,” EmRata said back in June 2019. We’re all about that general aesthetic — especially on her.

Aside from her sweet style, the actress is also known for her bangin’ bod … but believe it or not, she is also well aware of how she is perceived within the context of her famous figure. “I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all,” she wrote on Instagram on January 5. “I was just a kid in this picture and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body.”

However, that doesn’t mean the model doesn’t see the agency that has come with being open about her body. “All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram,” she continued. “Luckily I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than ‘sexiness,’ but if you’re a 14-year-old girl reading this, don’t worry about any of that for now.”

