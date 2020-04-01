Gotta have your go-tos! Model Emily Ratajkowski took to her Instagram to show off her toned tummy while giving fans and followers a taste of her personal entertainment picks for the quarantine period. The 28-year-old bombshell shared four selections consisting of two books, one band and one TV show on April 1.

Her first self-isolation pick was All About Love: New Visions by Bell Hooks. “My friend recommended this book to me and it arrived just in time for quarantine. Hooks offers a comprehensive look at something our society both holds in the highest regard and simultaneously shrouds in mystery,” she wrote in her caption. “What better moment to take a fresh look at love?” Tea, sis!

“Another concise (albeit dense) and philosophical book I’ve making my way through is Martin Hagglund’s This Life,” the London-born actress continued. “Hagglund focuses on the value of time and the power we have in what we chose to do with it. He argues that the finite amount of time we have in this life is what gives life purpose. In a moment when many of us have more time on our hands and less things that make us distracted, this is a nice read to offer perspective and purpose.”

This “Blurred Lines” babe’s third suggestion was an English indie band she “loved in high school” called Electrelane who formed in 1998. “I’ve been jamming to them all day. My favorite tracks are ‘Saturday,’ ‘Birds’ and ‘The Greater Times,'” she raved. “Electrelane makes me feel like getting up and dusting myself off but in a gentle, grounded way.”

Finally, she implored her fans to watch nostalgic comedy series Pen15 while practicing social distancing. “I watched the entire series when it first came out but I’ve found it really nice to revisit these past [two] weeks,” Emily gushed about the show. “It’s hysterically funny and serves as a reminder of how small our worlds are when we are in tweens and how real the emotions and experiences are at that age.”

“Felt like you were in hell in middle school?” she concluded. “You got through that and can even laugh about it now!” Good point, girl.

Em isn’t the only one sharing her selections during the pandemic. Kim Kardashian also took to Instagram to give fans and followers a few movie and TV options on March 28. Her suggestions included Tiger King, Love Is Blind and, of course, KUWTK.