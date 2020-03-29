Queen of self-isolation! Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 28 to share some of her personal film and TV picks to enjoy during the quarantine period. Interestingly enough, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had some solid suggestions for passing the time amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles.

“Need self-quarantine shows [and] movies to watch?” the 39-year-old’s cute post read before leading to her ultimate list. The KKW Beauty founder recommended reality series Love Is Blind, binge-worthy docuseries Tiger King and (of course) the new season of her hit reality show when it came to television selections.

Instagram

As for movies, the brunette beauty suggested Something Borrowed, noting, “I love rom-coms!” She also proposed The Holiday as another option. “Let me know if you love these as much as I do!!” Kim gushed at the end of the post that was littered with cute GIFs.

It’s no surprise to see the Calabasas resident taking the self-isolation period seriously as coronavirus concerns ramp up in the Los Angeles area. In fact, the Skims founder spoke about how serious she and the rest of her family are taking the new measures on March 18.

“I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of herself and younger sibling Khloé Kardashian getting into glam for a photo shoot. “But, we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self-quarantined. It’s hard, but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

But just because the entrepreneur is taking the self-isolation period seriously doesn’t mean she has it all mapped out for her four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months. “What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained?” Kim captioned a family photo with her kids and husband Kanye West on Instagram on March 25. “As a family, we are social distancing, but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

It looks as though the reality starlet is chock full of ideas to keep herself busy — let’s hope she’s got a few brewing for her kiddos as well.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.