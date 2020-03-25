Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Parents of the world, Kim Kardashian needs your help! On Wednesday, March 25, the longtime reality TV personality, 39, took to Instagram to crowdsource her 163 million followers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained? As a family, we are social distancing, but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!” Kim captioned a rare family selfie of her darling brood — North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 10 months — as well as her husband, Kanye West.

From the looks of it, the famous family gathered around in their home theater. That said, you can only watch so many movies, right? Thankfully, some of Kim’s fans pulled through with solid ideas. “Family board games,” one user commented. “Make some pizza!” added another.

“A treasure hunt kept my kids busy for hours,” a third person chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Make indoor tents! They’re always fun and easy to do as a family.” If none of those work, the KKW Beauty mogul could always ask her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for suggestions.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

After all, her lifestyle blog, Poosh.com, published a whole explainer on creative ways to keep your kids entertained. *Sips tea.* As it happens, a handful of Kim’s followers (ahem, trolls) couldn’t imagine why the mother of four would need ideas at all.

“Girl, just go buy an amusement park or something,” one hater commented. “Well, y’all probably got a whole left wing of a house y’all probably ain’t’ seen yet. There’s a good start,” added another. “Finally use your pool, maybe?” a third Debbie Downer suggested, while a fourth said, “Just watch a movie and use your frozen yogurt machine, Kim. People have real problems.”

Criticism aside, Kim’s shapewear company, SKIMS, is donating 20 percent of net profits to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 emergency response program. Additionally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star continues to promote various ways to get informed and help out.

We hope the Kardashian West family continues to enjoy their quality time together, safely indoors!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!