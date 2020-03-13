Enjoying that fam time! Model Emily Ratajkowski shared a sweet family photo with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and their dog, Colombo, during a work from home day on March 13. Needless to say, we really adore this cute trio and their lazy days.

“Finished Love Is Blind (um, wow), ate two frozen pizzas [with] ranch, made calls from bed [and] took family selfies,” the 28-year-old bombshell captioned the selfie with her film producer hubby and their pup. “Day one of working from home. Also, Colombo turns 1 next week, how do we celebrate? Plz, comment below.”

Hanging out with your significant other, eating pizza and planning your dog’s first birthday party sounds like the dream life, right? To be honest, Em and Sebo, 32, are totally #CoupleGoals. The dynamic duo tied the knot in February 2018 in an intimate courthouse ceremony with a few close friends in NYC after dating for a few months.

EmRata spoke about how much she loved their scaled-down wedding set-up on an episode of Ashley Graham‘s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast in November 2019.

“So what was nice about City Hall was it was just for us, it was with our close friends,” Emily explained on the fellow model’s YouTube show. “I put on a Zara suit and a funny hat I had custom made and we just went down there and it was a real private moment for us. And no one found out about it until the afternoon when I got a call from my publicist being like, ‘Hello?’”

She also revealed how she knew Sebo was “The One” and the right man to marry. “Because I love him so much and he scares me a lot, which I think is also a way that you know,” she gushed. “Because if you’re scared of someone and also love them, that means the love is real big because you’re putting away your own fears to be with someone. And we just knew. There was sort of a moment of, ‘We’re gonna make a family,’ just us two, I’m not talking about kids. A partnership.”

See? #CoupleGoals, indeed.