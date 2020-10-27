Strike a pose! Emily Ratajkowski and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, are expecting their first child together. “Grateful and growing,” the longtime model, 29, captioned her pregnancy announcement on Monday, October 25.

Of course, that announcement was actually the new digital cover of Vogue magazine. How fitting! Moreover, Emily worked with the esteemed publication, as well as actress Lena Dunham, to put together a video montage of her pregnancy journey so far. “I’ll cherish this video as long as I live,” the U.K. born starlet gushed. “You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

Based on Emily’s belly, she looks well over 18 weeks. However, the Inamorata doesn’t plan on learning the sex of her baby ahead of the birth. Although, her “instinct” tells her she’s having a boy.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way. Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control,” Emily penned for Vogue.

“I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” she continued. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

As for how the pregnancy has affected her relationship with Sebastian, they couldn’t be happier … even if Emily makes jokes to the contrary! “My husband likes to say that ‘we’re pregnant,’” she explained. “I tell him that while the sentiment is sweet, it’s not entirely true. I resent that his entire family’s DNA is inside of me but that my DNA is not inside him. ‘It just seems unfair,’ I say, and we both laugh.”

The Gone Girl actress went on to express that “despite having a loving partner and many female friends ready to share the gritty details of their pregnancies,” she is “ultimately alone with my body in this experience.”

