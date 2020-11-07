Gender reveal? Fans were quick to speculate about the sex of Emily Ratajkowski‘s first child in the comments section of a sweet new photo of her growing baby bump alongside husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, who kissed her tummy in the image. The married couple is also wearing matching blue clothing in the snapshot.

“It’s a booy!!!!!” one Instagram user wrote on the precious picture, posted on Friday, November 6. Another follower commented with several blue heart emojis.

Courtesy of @emrata/Instagram

The Inamorata founder, 29, has yet to learn the sex of her baby. However, she revealed she has an “instinct” she will give birth to a boy despite “apprehensions” about raising a son. “I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way,” she wrote in an essay published by Vogue last month. “Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control.”

The actress also noted the concept of gender isn’t necessarily important to her when it comes to her child. “But I don’t like that we force gender-based preconceptions onto people, let alone babies. I want to be a parent who allows my child to show [themselves] to me,” she wrote. “And yet I realize that while I may hope my child can determine their own place in the world, they will, no matter what, be faced with the undeniable constraints and constructions of gender before they can speak or, hell, even be born.”

The Sports Illustrated cover girl revealed her pregnancy on October 26 with a stunning digital Vogue cover in which she revealed her sizable baby bump. “Grateful and growing,” Emily wrote on Instagram alongside the milestone cover. She also shared a special video detailing her pregnancy up until that point, directed by Girls star and friend Lena Dunham.

“I’ll cherish this video as long as I live … I’m so grateful,” the San Diego native gushed on social media about the special footage. “You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

The mother-to-be also highlighted how vulnerable it can be to be pregnant — and how she’s embracing that change in a positive way. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” the Gone Girl star penned in her Vogue essay. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

Emily and her husband, 39, got married at a New York City courthouse in February 2018.