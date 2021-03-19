Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body for the 1st Time 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Hot mama! Emily Ratajkowski flaunted her post-baby body for the first time nearly two weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 19, the 29-year-old showed off her toned stomach in a colorful set of silk pajamas by her women’s clothing brand, Inamorata.

Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram

The Gone Girl actress revealed her pregnancy in October 2020 with a stunning digital Vogue cover in which she debuted her growing baby bump. The Sports Illustrated cover model also made a precious video about the first months of her pregnancy, which was directed by friend and Girls star Lena Dunham.

“I’ll cherish this video as long as I live,” Emily gushed about the footage via Instagram at the time. “I’m so grateful. You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

The San Diego native also revealed at the time that she did not want to share the sex of her child but did have “an instinct” she would give birth to a boy. However, she also shared she had “apprehensions” about raising a son.

“I used to use magical thinking whenever I wanted something to go a certain way,” Emily wrote in an essay published by Vogue. “Now, though, I don’t try to envision a pink or blue blanket in my arms. I’m too humbled to have any false notions of control.”

She also touched on her experience with approaching motherhood and the natural changes of her body. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” Emily continued. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

The “Blurred Lines” music video star announced her child’s birth on March 8. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” she captioned a photo of herself breast-feeding her baby via Instagram three days later. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and love-filled morning of my life.”