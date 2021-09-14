Matt Baron/Shutterstock

She’s done it again! Emily Ratajkowski turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13.

The model, 30, wore a gorgeous red gown while walking up the iconic staircase into the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She stunned in the dress, proving that her looks at Fashion’s Biggest Night get better each year. This time around, the theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and Emily’s look did not disappoint.

The mom of one has walked the Met Gala red carpet a few times over the years. In 2019, she took the theme of Camp: Notes on Fashion theme to a whole other level by showing off her toned tummy in a custom Dundas dress. Fans will remember how she paid homage to some of Cher‘s most iconic red carpet looks with the silver halter grown, which was complete with a bedazzled winged headpiece. Leaving little to the imagination as she walked the then-pink carpet, Emily’s train glided behind her making her look like a real-life fairy.

“For me, Cher is just such an icon,” Emily told Good Morning America in May 2019. “She is someone that I have always looked up to. Moonstruck was one of my favorite movies growing up. It still is. There’s not always a moment to really pay homage to her — and we had this really great vision of doing that and pushing that limit, and this is the opportunity to do it.”

Designers Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis also gushed over the look while chatting with GMA. While Peter explained that he tied in the “entire wing that goes from the side of the dress to the back” along with the winged headpiece. Evangelo noted, “Emily is the only person who could wear this dress; it was made for her.”

“I’m just obsessed,” Emily said of the look. “This is that moment where you are like, ‘OMG it is coming together — it is going to happen.'”

While some stars opt to bring their significant others to the Met Gala, Emily has walked the red carpet without husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March 2021. Since then, she’s been showing off her post-baby body all over Instagram, and the Met Gala is no different.

“I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” she told Vogue in October 2020 about becoming a mom. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”

