Crazy in love? Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders may be in the early stages of dating, but the Saturday Night Live alum is already “nuts” about her, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Pete says he’s found the perfect girl. He’s the one who’s super serious this time, which is something new for him,” the insider says. “They’re moving extremely fast, which may seem normal for Pete, but this is different. There’s something special about her. He’s never felt this way before.”

The new couple has yet to publicly address the nature of their relationship, however, their recent PDA-filled outings together have shown that Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, are smitten with one another.

Pete and his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies costar first fueled romance rumors when they were spotted at a New York Rangers hockey game on December 15, 2022. Although the public outing caught the attention of wide-eyed fans, it also came off innocent as their Bodies costar, Rachel Sennott, joined them for the sporting event.

Photo by Lauren Menowitiz/Shutterstock

After dating speculation sparked between the actors, a different source previously told Life & Style that the Staten Island native thinks Chase is “gorgeous.”

“Pete does love that he has a lot in common with Chase. She’s funny, she’s a writer, director, she’s down to earth,” the insider gushed.

Nearly one month after fueling relationship rumors, the comedian and Generation starlet were seen cozied up at a restaurant, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

However, the PDA progressively continued after the duo was photographed kissing while enjoying a thrilling day at Universal Studios on January 19.

A few days later, Pete and Chase ditched the city and enjoyed some fun in the sun while embarking on a romantic vacation in Hawaii. Not only were the pair flashing big smiles while swimming in the ocean, but they also shared a passionate kiss while Chase sat comfortably in between Pete’s legs.

Prior to Pete’s budding romance with Chase, the Bupkis actor was last publicly linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, following his split from Kim Kardashian.

The two started dating in November 2022 after fans caught them on a dinner date in Brooklyn New York, and a source told Life & Style at the time that Emily, 31, was “definitely into” Pete.

According to the insider, they met through “mutual friends” and traveled “in the same circles” in New York. While their chemistry seemed promising, Pete and Emily’s last public appearance together was at a New York Knicks game on November 27, 2022.

As for Chase, she was last linked to ex-boyfriend and Riverdale star Charles Melton, whom she went Instagram official with in July 2022. The pair never publicly addressed their split.