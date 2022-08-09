End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor of his ex-girlfriend? Keep reading for everything we know!

Did Pete Davidson Cover Up His Kim Kardashian Tattoos?

The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, still appears to be rocking his Kim tattoos following their split. That being said, if history is any indication, it’s likely that Pete will opt to cover up his ink or have them removed now that his relationship with the Kardashians star, 41, is over.

After Pete’s split from Ariana Grande following their whirlwind five-month romance and quickie engagement, he covered up the bunny ear tattoo he got behind his ear, which was an ode to the singer’s “Dangerous Woman.”

Prior to that, Pete cleverly covered up a tattoo of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David’s face. The place on his forearm where the Umbrella Academy actress used to be was replaced with a wilderness scene that included pine trees.

Life & Style confirmed on August 5 that Pete and Kim “amicably split” after less than one year together. The news came after a source told Us Weekly the pair had been experiencing challenges with long distance, as Pete has been in Australia filming his new project, Wizards!, and Kim was back home in Calabasas, California.

What Tattoos Did Pete Davidson Get for Kim Kardashian?

Pete got quite a few tattoos for Kim during their nine-month relationship after they met when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum hosted SNL in October 2021.

On March 26, Kim shared a photo via her Instagram Stories of Pete’s ink that read, “My girl is a lawyer,” in reference to the reality star’s pursuit of a law degree.

Earlier that month, Kim revealed that Pete actually got her name branded on him in order to keep the flesh art as long as possible.

“He has a few tattoos. A few cute ones, you know, that he got,” the Hulu star said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s actually a branding. He wanted to do something that was really different.”

“I think he was like, ‘I want something that’s there that I can’t, you know, get rid of my tattoos,’ ’cause he’s in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and neck tats, so he’s like, ‘I don’t wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it like there as a scar on me,’” the Skims founder continued, adding that his tattoo tributes to her are “so cute.”