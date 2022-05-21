Pete Davidson is reportedly leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons on the show. The comedian had initially sparked exit rumors amid his ongoing romance with The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian earlier this year after missing several episodes. However, he squashed the speculation at the time after he reappeared in subsequent episodes throughout season 47. So, why is Pete leaving SNL now?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Pete’s exit.

Why Is Pete Davidson Leaving ‘SNL’?

Although Pete and SNL have not publicly commented on the matter yet, it’s common for the show to change its cast during its yearly summer hiatus, according to Variety and Deadline.

He is expected to leave the NBC series after the season 47 finale airs on May 21.

In addition to Pete, cast members Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney are expected to exit as well.

Reps for Pete and NBC did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Pete Was Previously Rumored to Be Leaving ‘SNL’

In February 2022, the King of Staten Island actor was a no-show for three SNL episodes, which sparked exit speculation among fans.

From January through March, Pete and his girlfriend faced multiple attacks from her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West about their relationship. After the “Jesus Walks” rapper released his single “Eazy,” on January 14 — which included a lyric where the performer claimed he could “beat Pete Davidson’s ass” — the funny man joked about the situation in a January 15 SNL skit.

In the scene, Pete portrayed an alternate version of President Joe Biden and said everyone is living in an alternate reality right now. He explained to a laughing audience, “Everyone on earth is better off in the real world except one man named Pete Davidson.”

Three months later, the Suicide Squad star publicly joked about Ye during his April 28 standup performance for Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival at the Hollywood Bowl.

“I’ve had a really weird year,” he said. “I had an AIDS scare this year … Kanye told me I have AIDS. And he’s a genius, so I was like, ‘Oh, f—k.’ I was like, ‘I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.’”

Pete Was One of SNL’s Youngest Cast Members

The People’s Choice Award nominee first joined the comical series during season 40 in 2014 at just 20 years old.

While he was relatively unknown at first, Pete appeared in multiple sketches, primarily alongside castmates Colin Jost and Michael Che in the famous “Weekend Update” segments. Not only that, but he has also performed a number of hilarious impersonations, including that of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. He also created a famous fictional character named Chad, who is always chill no matter how disturbing the situation.

However, one of his most memorable performances was when he portrayed Aladdin alongside Kim, who played Jasmine, during her SNL hosting debut in October 2021.

Pete Talked About Leaving ‘SNL’ in 2020

In a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete opened up about the possibility of his exit from SNL.

“I have conversations with a lot of people [about leaving],” he said at the time. “It’s a hard thing to do, because you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. Everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll all be all right.’”

While he admitted it would be difficult to leave, Pete also shared his feelings about being the punchline of many jokes.

“Here’s the thing: I personally think that I should be done with that show, because they make fun of me on it,” the New York native added. “I get it, but I’m like, cold-open, political punchlines. I’m like, ‘Weekend Update’ jokes. When I’m not there, they’ll be like, ‘Ha ha ha, Pete’s a f—king jerk-face.’ And you’re like, ‘Whose side are you on?’ … I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really,” he admitted. “If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”