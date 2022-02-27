Pete Davidson wasn’t on the Saturday, February 26, episode of Saturday Night Live, and fans can’t help but wonder if his absence involved the feud with Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West.

Despite the timing, Pete, 28, was busy working on his new film, The Home, according to E!, but the coincidence was noticeable amid the tension between the King of Staten Island star and “Good Morning” rapper, 44.

While Pete’s relationship with Kim, 41, which began in October 2021, appears to be the catalyst behind Ye’s comments, his feud with the former MTV personality dates back to October 2018.

During a segment of Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update,” Pete and cohost Colin Jost discussed Kanye’s performance on SNL the weekend prior, most notably the Grammy Award winner’s pro-Donald Trump speech, as well as wearing a MAGA (Make America Great Again) hat.

“So, speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here … and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Pete quipped.

“He started by saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I suggested that, you know, it might upset some people, like, your wife or every Black person ever,” the Staten Island native continued. “Kanye is a genius, but, like, a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear his opinion about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

Pete, who was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2017, went on to suggest that Kanye, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, should consider taking medication. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass, OK?” the Big Time Adolescence star said before showing off a personalized “Make Kanye 2006 Again” hat.

Ye set his sights on Pete when he first mentioned him in his single “Eazy,” which dropped on January 14.

“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Kanye rapped in one verse, referring to his near-fatal car accident in October 2002. The Grammy award winner then began posting about the comedian on Instagram on February 12, constantly dissing Pete.

While Ye was posting about Pete on social media, he did address the 2018 Saturday Night Live episode. He also began referring to him exclusively as “Skete.”

Later, the father of four, who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kim, shared an alleged text message from the KKW Beauty mogul requesting that Kanye stop calling out Pete.

“UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF,” he wrote in a since-deleted February 14 Instagram post.

Amid the controversy, Pete briefly joined Instagram, but he has since deleted his account.