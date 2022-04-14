Taking Athleisure Wear to Another Level! Inside Pete Davidson’s Closet Filled With Hoodies and More

Colorful and cozy! We got a sneak peak at Pete Davidson’s newly organized closet, and by first glance, you can tell the attire is very on brand for the SNL star.

Spiff Organizing, a luxe organizing company, posted pictures of the comedian’s closet, showing off their completed work. “We tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes,” the March 31 Instagram caption read. “More to come!”

His clothes are hung up by black velvet hangers, pairing well with his newly added shelving.

In the pictures shared, it became known that Pete, 28, has a plethora of loungewear. The Big Time Adolescence actor has an entire row dedicated to vibrant colored sweatpants, which is a staple in his wardrobe.

During an episode of Netflix Is a Joke, Queer Eye stylist, Tan France, dressed him in elevated sweats, knowing that was Pete’s style.

“I kind of want to see you in a different version of sweatpants,” the stylist told Pete while handing him gray Bally joggers. “You wear sweatpants all the time.”

Kardashians star and girlfriend Kim Kardashian recently revealed she loves relaxing with her beau.

“He’s just super genuine, and it’s just super fun to just hang out and do nothing,” the KKW mogul revealed in an April 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Then watch TV and just do nothing.”

Well, lucky for her, Pete has the perfect closet attire to do just that. Who doesn’t like to slip into their boyfriends sweats and hoodie during a date night in?

While all of his hung clothes were loungewear and T-shirts, the producer has a shelf assigned to his folded jeans. The Staten Island native’s classic Louis Vuitton duffle back and black backpack are perfectly placed on the shelves for a perfect impromptu packing session.

Some of the most eye-catching items in his closet, however, is his shoe collection. From New Balances to his custom Phineas T. Phreakears Air Force Ones, the sneakers gave the room a retro, classic and cool atmosphere.

The official Instagram account of The Freak Brothers, the animated series that Pete stars in, called the shoes the “closet makeover highlight” in an April 1, Instagram post.

Keep reading to see Pete Davidson’s full closet tour!