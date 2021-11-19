Loved-up couple! Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost packed on the PDA during their first red carpet appearance since welcoming their son, Cosmo.

The Black Widow actress, 36, was honored at the 35th American Cinematheque Awards on Thursday, November 18. The husband, 39, and wife looked gorgeous together as they held hands, shared a few laughs and ScarJo tenderly grabbed on to the comedian’s arm as they made their way down the carpet.

Of course, the Don Jon actress was dressed to impress. She wore a white tailored suit with a sparkling corset top with a plunging neckline. The back of her suit jacket featured a cutout detail, which put her large back tattoo on full display. She accessorized with a stack of diamond chain necklaces, matching earrings and her hair pulled back into a slick bun. As for the Saturday Night Live star, he looked dapper in a classic black tux.

The two looked more in love than ever months after becoming new parents. Colin confirmed the birth of their son, Cosmo, on August 18 after Scarlett’s private pregnancy.

“OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” the Staten Island native wrote via Instagram about their newborn son at the time. The Ghost in the Shell actress also shares daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Scarlett and Colin both proudly wore their wedding rings during the appearance after walking down the aisle in October 2020. While Colin sports a simple gold band, the Avengers actress has a very unique engagement ring from the Tom & Jerry actor. The 11-carat light brown elongated oval diamond sits on a black ceramic band and perfectly encapsulates Scarlett’s edgy style.

The award the Lucy actress was honored with recognizes “an extraordinary artist in the entertainment industry who is fully engaged in his or her work and is committed to making a significant contribution to the art of the motion pictures.”

While she was being celebrated, Kevin Feige, a Marvel Studios executive, gushed over the New York native and even teased that she was involved in a “top secret Marvel Studios project.” ScarJo also went on stage to share a few words.

“It’s important in general to know your own worth and stand up for yourself,” the Marriage Story actress began before reflecting on her nearly “30 years” in the industry.

“I think some time before maybe you would feel, ‘Oh gosh, if I stand up for myself, I might never work again or I might be like blacklisted in some way,’” she explained. “Thankfully, that’s changing in the zeitgeist, and honestly, I think that happening in an industry that’s as huge and universal as the entertainment industry is really important to kind of lead that charge.”

Keep scrolling to see Scarlett and Colin’s red carpet appearance!