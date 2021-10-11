Scarlett Johansson Steps Out for the 1st Time Since Giving Birth to Son Cosmo, Actress Filming in Madrid

Back to work! Scarlett Johansson was spotted for the first time since giving birth to her son, Cosmo, whom she shares with husband Colin Jost. The mother of two, who also shares daughter Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, was photographed on the set of her upcoming film Asteroid City in Madrid on Sunday, October 10.

Scarlett, 36, and Colin, 39, confirmed Cosmo’s surprise birth in August. “OK, OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” the Saturday Night Live star wrote via Instagram on August 18. “Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries, please contact our publicist @chethinks,” Colin joked, referring to his SNL costar Michael Che.

Although the Staten Island native didn’t reveal Cosmo’s birthday, he did add some funny hashtags: “We got away with it for a long time,” “No kids policy” and “We’re going to Disney World.”

While Colin is a first-time parent, the Harvard University alum always had a strong connection with ScarJo’s daughter, Rose, 7. “Colin adores her,” a source previously told Life & Style. “He treats her like she’s his own daughter, and they have an unbreakable bond.”

The A Very Punchable Face author “puts Scarlett and Rose before himself, his career and everything else,” the insider added. “He never complains about running errands. He’ll happily keep Rose entertained when Scarlett needs time for herself.”

Some of Colin and Rose’s favorite activities include “going to the park, bike riding or swimming in the pool,” the source said.

Scarlett, who tied the knot with Colin in October 2020, “feels so blessed,” a separate insider revealed to Life & Style. “She finally got her happy ending” with “her perfect family.”

As it stands, the A-list couple hasn’t shared a photo of Cosmo. However, he has the sweetest nursery in Hollywood! “Scarlett came up with style ideas herself,” the source dished. “It’s neutral colors, with cushions and a rug. There’s lots of light shining in from the big windows, which gives it a fresh, open feeling. The nursery isn’t fussy. Scarlett prefers it that way. The crib and closet are white and simple.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Scarlett Johansson filming Asteroid City in Madrid.