Scarlett Johansson is now a proud mother of two, after welcoming a son, Cosmo, with husband Colin Jost in August 2021. She’s already the mother to daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, whom she shares with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Over the years since the little girl’s August 2014 birth, Scarlett has had plenty of things to say about motherhood.

The Avengers star always wanted a family but would have loved to have had it happen in a loving, two-parent household where they could raise the child together. “The idea of building a family, making a family and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that,” she explained to Vanity Fair in November 2019. “I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea.”

Scarlett first opened up about being a mom just two months after giving birth to Rose. It turned out, she was experiencing what just about every new parent goes through with an infant. That actress confided to Barbara Walters in a December 2014 ABC special of being a first-time mom, “It’s wonderful. It’s very, very magical — and exhausting.”

The Black Widow star called becoming a parent “life-changing” the following year. “I think having any kind of huge life-changing event happen to you, such as having children … is very, very inspiring. I think it will hopefully enrich my work, as well as my understanding of myself,” Scarlett told the Australian Daily Telegraph in April 2015.

Scarlett’s marriage to Parisian-born journalist Romain ended when they split in 2017 after less than three years, and the pair divorced the following year. That meant the actress then had to adjust to life coparenting her daughter with her ex.

“You know, understanding what it is to coparent — that’s a very specific thing. It’s hard to raise a child with someone you’re no longer with. It’s hard,” Scarlett shared with Vanity Fair in 2019. “It’s not probably how it’s ‘supposed to be’ — in quotes — or whatever … But, you know, I think my ex and I do it as well as we can. You have to prioritize your child and not put yourself in the middle. It has its challenges.”

Scarlett and Colin are now parents to a baby boy, and so far, he’s done all the talking about their new arrival. The Saturday Night Live Weekend Update star revealed during a September 30, 2021, appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that his mom absolutely hated the name Cosmo.

“She would call us, after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo…’ And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital,’” he confessed. Colin said his mom finally relented about the name after meeting Italian friends in her Staten Island, New York, neighborhood who had uncles or other male relatives named Cosmo.

Scroll down for Scarlett’s sweetest and inspiring quotes about motherhood.