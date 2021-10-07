Stepdad goals! Scarlett Johansson’s daughter, Rose Dorothy, “adores” Colin Jost, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He treats her like she’s his own daughter, and they have an unbreakable bond.”

The Black Widow actress, 36, shares her firstborn child, 7, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. Colin, 39, whom she married in October 2020, has proved to be an amazing addition to their family.

“Colin puts Scarlett and Rose before himself, his career and everything else,” gushes the insider. “He never complains about running errands. He’ll happily keep Rose entertained when Scarlett needs time for herself.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Some of Colin and Rose’s favorite activities include going “to the park, bike riding or swimming in the pool.”

Needless to say, the Saturday Night Live star’s treatment of Rose proved he was going to be an “outstanding father” to his and Scarlett’s newborn son, Cosmo.

The comedian and Don Jon actress announced in August that they quietly welcomed their first child together. “We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated,” Colin wrote via Instagram at the time.

While the pair stayed hush-hush about their new addition, a second insider told Life & Style that the new dad “has never been this excited in his life.”

“Becoming a father for the first time really is a dream come true. He’s wanted this from the beginning,” the second insider said, adding that the Ghost in the Shell actress “finally got her happy ending” with “her perfect family.”

“She feels so blessed because she didn’t expect to get pregnant so soon after the wedding. It happened so quickly!” explained the second insider.

Before Cosmos’s arrival, the proud parents created the most “breathtaking” nursery for their baby boy.

“Scarlett came up with style ideas herself,” dished the second insider. “It’s neutral colors, with cushions and a rug. There’s lots of light shining in from the big windows, which gives it a fresh, open feeling. The nursery isn’t fussy. Scarlett prefers it that way. The crib and closet are white and simple.”

Cosmo was born safe and sound, but the second insider revealed ScarJo’s second pregnancy was “more challenging” than her first. Luckily, Colin being so hands-on made things a lot easier. “She says she feels like the luckiest girl in the world to be supported by such a solid, dedicated husband,” the second insider raved about the Staten Island native.