It was a fabulous — and pink — 31st birthday for Selena Gomez! The Only Murders in the Building actress rang in her special day with a bunch of friends and her younger half-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, by joining the rest of the world in watching the new Barbie movie.

Selena, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 22, to share snapshots from the fun evening. In one photo, Gracie, 9, was seen standing in front of a large movie screen with the Barbie film poster. Separate images across Selena’s Instagram Stories revealed a few of her pals dressed to the nines in none other than pink outfits to match the viral “Barbiecore” trend, thanks to the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led comedy.

After watching the film, Selena and her group enjoyed a classy dinner, with the Disney Channel alum showing off the deep pink strapless top and matching lipstick she wore for the night. Hours earlier, Selena unveiled moments from her birthday bash, where several recognizable faces were seen including Christina Aguilera and Paris Hilton. For the epic soiree, Selena donned a stunning red floral strapless mini dress with black scrappy heeled sandals. She also wore her hair in a classic updo.

A birthday wouldn’t be complete without a cake, though! And Selena had just that, as she included several pictures in her post of a big white and red dessert being served with sparkler candles as the large crowd rallied around the birthday girl.

Multiple stars reacted to her social media post, with Paris, 42, commenting, “Happy birthday, beautiful! So much fun celebrating you last night!” Selena’s other friend Camila Cabello also sent her best wishes, writing, “ADORE YOU SEXY ANGEL,” in a comment.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

Earlier that day, Selena shared a thankful message to Instagram to promote her beauty brand’s mission to educate others on mental health. In the post, Selena was seen blowing out a batch of candles on top of a floral pastry.

Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” Selena captioned the photo. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU, we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing — please donate to the Rare Impact Fund.”

Selena has had a busy summer so far, especially after announcing her highly anticipated upcoming album.

“Don’t worry, guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris,” Selena captioned an Instagram post on June 13. The photo captured the Wizards of Waverly Place alum in a recording studio.

Selenators have known that the “Lose You to Love Me” artist has been hard at work on her long-awaited album, which is set to include more upbeat tunes. While talking to Jimmy Fallon in December 2022, Selena joked, “I’m just so used to writing sad girl songs because I’m good at that, but I’m ready to have some fun. And I think people are going to like it.”