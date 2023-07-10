Get Your Sparkle On! See the Best Dressed Celebrities at the ‘Barbie’ Premiere: Photos

Get your sparkle on! The celebrities came out to play in their best outfits for the premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9.

While the star of the highly-anticipated film, Margot Robbie, didn’t wear the iconic pink shade, her black sequin Schiaparelli dress was nearly identical to the 1960 Solo in the Spotlight doll — down to velvet opera gloves and layered diamond choker.

Meanwhile, costar Ryan Gosling gave major Ken vibes as he donned a Gucci look consisting of an all-pink blush suit, a light pink silk shirt and white lace-up shoes.

