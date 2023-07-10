Dua Lipa Exposes Bare Butt in Sheer Dress at the ‘Barbie’ Premiere: See Photos of Her Summer Body

Sexy Barbie! Dua Lipa showed off her stunning summer body in a sheer Bottega Veneta-designed dress at the premiere of the Barbie movie in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 9.

The Grammy winner exposed her bare breasts and silver thong underneath the shimmery chained gown that also featured an open back. While on the red carpet, she worked every angle with ease and waved at fans in the crowd.

Dua, 27, attended the star-studded event alongside the Barbie leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Nicki Minaj and Billie Eilish, whose songs are featured in the highly anticipated film’s soundtrack.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Dua’s daring sheer dress at the Barbie premiere!