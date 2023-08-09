Hey, Upper East Siders, Life & Style here and today we’re talking about Blake Lively’s amazing transformation ever since her Gossip Girl debut in 2007.

The California native has grown up a lot over the years and has since welcomed kids James, Inez, Betty and baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds.

Fans were impressed with Blake’s most recent post-baby body transformation and fans were dying to know how she did it.

“Calories are energy,” her fitness trainer, Don Saladino, told Life & Style in August 2023. “Staying consistent should be your focus. [However], results will take more than 30 to 60 minutes of exercise per day. Nutrition matters!”