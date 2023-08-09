Inside Blake Lively’s Post-Baby No. 4 Body Transformation: ‘Calories’ and ‘Nutrition Matters’
Hey, Upper East Siders, Life & Style here and today we’re talking about Blake Lively’s amazing transformation ever since her Gossip Girl debut in 2007.
The California native has grown up a lot over the years and has since welcomed kids James, Inez, Betty and baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds.
Fans were impressed with Blake’s most recent post-baby body transformation and fans were dying to know how she did it.
“Calories are energy,” her fitness trainer, Don Saladino, told Life & Style in August 2023. “Staying consistent should be your focus. [However], results will take more than 30 to 60 minutes of exercise per day. Nutrition matters!”
1 of 20
2 of 20
3 of 20
4 of 20
5 of 20
6 of 20
7 of 20
8 of 20
9 of 20
10 of 20
11 of 20
12 of 20
13 of 20
14 of 20
15 of 20
16 of 20
17 of 20
18 of 20
19 of 20