Courtesy of @kourtneykardash/Instagram

What you see is what you get! Kourtney Kardashian told a fan she put “a few extra pounds on” amid quarantine and she “loves it” in the comments of her latest bikini photos.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on and I actually love it,” the brunette beauty wrote on Instagram on May 13. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

Recently, the 41-year-old responded to a follower who highlighted the pregnancy rumors circulating about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “You are pregnant,” one fan wrote on a steamy photo with her midriff showing on April 10, while another came to her defense, “Nope, wish she was.” The Poosh founder replied, “Put blessings out there, though.” She even added a prayer hands emoji.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” she explained of the incident during an Instagram Live session on April 15. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body so I didn’t take offense.”

Clearly, the proud mama is embracing herself amid the coronavirus pandemic. An insider told Life & Style exclusively she’s “never felt more confident” in her body since turning 40. “She isn’t about to let herself go completely but she’s a lot more relaxed and is embracing her body like never before,” the source gushed.

Kourt has also been successfully coparenting with ex Scott Disick. She “knows that the kids have to see their dad,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively on April 17. “[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia [Richie] are not leaving the house,” the source added. “So Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two.”

Scott, 36, returned from a days-long stint at a rehab facility in Colorado on May 5. Instead of the typical 30 or 60-day stay, the Talentless founder went home after mere days in treatment to deal with “past traumas.”

Both Sofia, 21, and the lifestyle blogger “urged” the house-flipper to seek treatment and “deal with his issues head-on,” a second source revealed to Life & Style exclusively. “He thought that him doing it now would be the right time because his work has, of course, slowed down and he has much more free time.”