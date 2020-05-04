So supportive! Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 3, to give boyfriend Scott Disick and his Talentless clothing line a sweet shout-out. “New mask,” the up-and-coming actress, 21, captioned a photo of a black mask that read: “Please wash your hands,” in white capital letters.

Scott, 36, and the popular retailer are manufacturing new merchandise to raise awareness for social distancing and hygienic measures being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic. Outside of his work, however, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is spending plenty of quality time with Sofia.

Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

The pair, who officially began dating in September 2017, has “slowed down” during quarantine, a source exclusively told Life & Style in April. “I think that when this is over, they may appreciate each other more than they did before.”

Scott and Sofia are staying busy by “watching movies” and having “one-on-one” talks, the insider noted. Additionally, the reality TV personality’s three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian, stop by regularly.

Kourtney, 41, believes “the kids have to see their dad,” the source assured. “[Mason, Penelope and Reign] are going to Scott’s house because Scott and Sofia are not leaving the house, so Kourtney feels like it’s OK for them to go between the two,” the insider added.

Scott and the Poosh.com founder ended their on-again, off-again romantic relationship in 2015 and have been coparenting ever since. Thankfully, Sofia fits nicely into the fold. She and Kourtney are “in a good place,” a separate source told Life & Style in January. “There’s no tension between them.”

Beyond that, the children adore her! “Penelope loves hanging out with her daddy’s girlfriend,” the insider gushed. “Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left. It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

How inspiring! We look forward to seeing more moments from Scott, Sofia and the rest of the bunch when quarantine is over.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!