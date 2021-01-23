One good turn deserves another! Kendall Jenner flaunted her toned bikini body in a barely-there swimsuit on Friday, January 22, just one day after rumored boyfriend Devin Booker praised another one of her bikini photos on his Instagram Stories.

In the snapshot posted to Kendall’s Instagram Stories, the 25-year-old was seated on a yellow lounge chair next to an infinity pool. She wore sunglasses and a strappy printed bikini that sat high on her hips to accentuate her curves while her flat abs were on full display.

One day prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s current flame, 24, shared a photo of the model lounging in a similar bikini on his Instagram Stories. “Whew,” Devin captioned the image, which was originally posted to her Instagram feed.

Both bikini pictures were taken on Kendall’s recent Mexican getaway with sister Kylie Jenner and close friends Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. The ladies have each shared several photos and videos of the lavish property they stayed at, as well as selfies and snaps of one another, since January 19.

The Vogue cover girl and the NFL star sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after they went on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. The following month, the dynamic duo was spotted at LAX airport in Los Angeles, where Kendall picked up Devin.

“Kendall and Devin are seeing each other but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” an insider told Us Weekly in September 2020. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

The same month, the Phoenix Suns player accompanied the reality star to Tahiti to celebrate her sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday on the tropical island with the rest of the famous family. In November 2020, Kendall threw a Halloween-themed party in honor of her 25th birthday, which Devin attended. The couple even took a steamy photo together in a photo booth at the event.

Prior to being linked to Kendall, Devin dated Kylie’s former BFF Jordyn Woods. He and the Sacrifice star were photographed on a double date with Kendall and her ex-boyfriend, fellow NBA star Ben Simmons, in May 2018.