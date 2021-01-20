Soaking up the sun! Kylie Jenner showed off her insane curves — and her insane accommodations — while enjoying a tropical getaway with sister Kendall Jenner and longtime BFFs Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel.

In photos and videos posted to the makeup mogul‘s Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 19, Kylie flaunted her bikini body while rocking a white sports bra and shorts, seemingly from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand. The 23-year-old also shared several snapshots of the incredible property the group stayed at, giving a peek at the stunning jacuzzi tub and the breathtaking infinity pool that overlooked the ocean.

According to E! News, the group was spending time in an undisclosed location in Mexico.

Additionally, Kylie shared several steamy bikini photos to her Instagram feed, in which she wore a sexy orange tube top-style bathing suit and a belly chain. Despite garnering praise for the images from sister Khloé Kardashian and pal Fai Khadra, some fans were not quite as kind. Several commenters pointed out the distorted shape of her shadow in two of the bathing suit pictures.

“I’M SUPER STONED BUT THE SHAPE OF YOUR SHADOW IS SENDING ME,” one user wrote on one of Kylie’s bikini shots, while another person added, “I’m so glad someone mentioned this LMAO.” A third commenter wrote, “It’s the real her.”

This is the second trip Kylie and her sister, 25, have taken together recently. The Jenner sisters, along with mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, enjoyed the New Year’s Eve holiday in Aspen, Colorado. During the trip, they were spotted enjoying the slopes, with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, even showing off her snowboarding skills at age 2. The group was also seen doing some shopping during the trip.

It’s clear Kylie is all about having fun at this point in her life. In fact, the proud mama “isn’t in a rush” to give her daughter a sibling just yet. The entrepreneur “doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon,” an insider exclusively told Life and Style. In the meantime, it’s clear the Kardashian-Jenner babe is focused on friends and family.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Kylie’s Mexico getaway with Kendall, Stassie and Victoria!