Red Hot! Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves in Leather Pants and a Sexy Top

Another day, another opportunity to praise Kim Kardashian and her impeccable style! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed arriving at a friend’s house in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday, February 9, wearing a seriously sleek outfit.

Kim, 40, exited her $230,000 Lamborghini Urus in a pair of black leather pants, a red top with revealing cut-outs and stilettos. Of course, the Skims founder made sure to accessorize with a facemask. As for Kim’s glam, she kept the look neutral and flawless … as always.

Hours before stepping out, Kim was forced to defend her oldest daughter, North West, whom she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, after fans accused the KKW Beauty mogul of lying about her child’s artwork.

On February 8, Kim shared a gorgeous Bob Ross-like landscape painted by the 7-year-old. Within hours, the internet erupted in debate over whether or not North actually executed the design. The following day, the E! personality took to social media to set the record straight.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to complete,” Kim, who also shares kids Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye, 43, began her heated Instagram Story.

“As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this!” the California native continued. “How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIOTDDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!”

After a clapback like that, it’s no wonder Kim decided to dress up and celebrate her victory over the haters!

