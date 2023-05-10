Is there a terrifying aspect of reality TV dating shows? The upcoming horror parody movie The One seems to think so, and the film is set to include a variety of box office stars. And fans of shows such as Love Is Blind, Love Island, Married at First Sight, Are You The One? and more will likely enjoy the satirical terror when it hits the big screen.

Keep reading to learn everything we know about The One!

What Is ‘The One’ Movie About?

The upcoming “erotic nightmare” will focus on the lead character, Taylor, who is on a last-ditch effort to find someone to love, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So, she joins a reality dating competition series to find her soulmate. However, the fairytale and romantic vibes start to crumble once Taylor discovers that the show is just a facade for something more sinister.

Soon, the games become horrifyingly real, as contestants become bloodthirsty and the line between realism and fiction begins to fade.

Per the movie’s description, The One is a “nightmarish horror about the romantic and psychological warfare waged by our beloved popular entertainment — and also begs the question … are we, the viewers, complicit?”

Distributor HanWay Films is overseeing the project, with the studio’s CEO Gabrielle Stewart describing the horror as an “original, dynamic and scary exploration of the horror that lies deep inside the intimacy of one of the world’s most popular TV formats,” the outlet reported.

Who Is in ‘The One’ Horror Movie Cast?

Several A-listers joined the cast, with Scream’s Melissa Barrera set to lead the film and Warm Bodies’ and Renfield’s Nicholas Hoult playing the love interest.

Supporting actors include To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor. Riley Keough is also set to produce the movie.

When it comes to its scary storyline, Nicholas explained why he signed onto the project.

“We were immediately drawn to this project that we think will be equally appealing to reality TV junkies and those who think it is a scourge on humanity,” the Menu star said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “[Writers-directors] Jaki [Bradley] and Kevin [Armento]’s script [and] vision promise a wild and deliciously dark film that will make audiences cringe, laugh and question their own complicity.”

The screenwriters and director duo added, “We’ve been dreaming up this project for years and are thrilled to now bring it to life with our actual dream team. Nick, Melissa, Riley and Lana are some of the most exciting talents around, and their passion for this film — shared by our incredible producing — has us even more eager to make this nightmare a reality.”

When Is the Release Date for ‘The One’?

A release date is currently unclear for The One, as casting was announced in May 2023. Production has also yet to commence. However, the movie will be marketed at the Cannes Film Festival later in the month.