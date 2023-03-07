You should never say, “Who’s there?” according to Ghostface, but it’s hard not to when Demi Lovato, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox and more attended the Scream 6 premiere on Monday, March 6.

The horror movie’s cast for the sixth installment of the Wes Craven franchise, which also includes Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, Samara Weaving and Josh Segarra, gathered at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City for the big event.

The first Scream film was released in 1996 and the stories have kept fans hooked for decades. Scream 6 marks the return of notable characters Tara Carpenter, who Jenna, 20, played in 2022’s Scream 5, Gale Weathers, played by Courteney, 58, in the original 1996 film, and Hayden’s beloved character of Kirby Reed, who viewers met in 2011’s Scream 4.

In addition to Hayden, 33, resurrecting her character, this also marks her return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus from acting.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do next,” the I Love You, Beth Cooper star said on Good Morning America on March 6. “I did have to take those four years off, and thank god I did. I had to work on myself: my mental health, my physical health, my spiritual health … And then when [Scream] popped up and came back around, I was like, ‘I want to be a part of that again’, because I hoped that Kirby was still alive. I willed her back into existence and I called them.”

As for Jenna, she is newer to the franchise and asked for her character to have more of a “personality” during her second go-around.

“In the fifth installment, I only ever shot with Ghostface, and I was only ever screaming and crying on the floor,” she explained on Deadline’s “20 Questions” podcast. “So on this second one, I had to interact with my other cast mates and give her some sort of a personality, and that was really fun for me.”

As far as what fans can expect from the flick, the cast has warned it’s definitely gory. Cast member Melissa, 32, said Scream 6 is “a hundred times” bloodier than Scream 5.

“There was a saying on set because [directors] Matt [Bettinelli-Olpin] and Tyler [Gillett] were always asking for more blood and more sweat,” she told Collider in December 2022. “They always just wanted more. ‘More blood spritz’ was the saying because they would just always want more. With the last Scream, they were tiptoeing and trying to be very respectful of what the franchise had been, up until that point, and keeping their inner gory dreams at bay. But with this one, they were like, ‘We’re going all out.’ It’s potentially a hundred times gorier.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from the Scream 6 premiere in NYC!