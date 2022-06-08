Her net worth is a scream, baby! Neve Campbell is known for the late Wes Craven’s horror franchise, Scream. However, the actress is also known for other projects. From her breakout role in Party of Five to The Lincoln Lawyer, Neve has amassed a $10 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, the Craft star turned down the opportunity to reprise her iconic role as Sidney Prescott in the untitled Scream 6 film seemingly due to a pay dispute.

Neve Campbell Has Appeared in Several TV Series

The Ontario, Canada, native landed her first major role as the teenage character Julia Salinger in Party of Five. After appearing on the show for six seasons, Neve went on to pursue more movie roles. Her first widely released flick was the witchcraft thriller The Craft in 1996, followed by Scream and Scream 2.

In 2016, the Titanic: Blood and Steel star began appearing in the high acclaimed political thriller series House of Cards. She portrayed the character LeAnn Harvey in seasons 4 and 5.

Afterward, Neve was cast as Margaret “Maggie” McPherson in 2022’s The Lincoln Lawyer.

Neve Campbell Has Received Several Accolades

At the height of Scream’s popularity, Neve won multiple awards for the first two movies in the late 1990s, including a Saturn Award and a Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Actress, two Blockbuster Entertainment Awards for Favorite Actress and an MTV Movie Award for Best Female Performance.

Neve Campbell’s Reason for Declining ‘Scream’ Role Reprisal

Following the financial and critical success of 2022’s Scream, fans expected Neve to return for the sixth installment, which is scheduled for a March 2023 release. However, the franchise heroine announced that she declined the opportunity.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Neve said in a statement obtained by Deadline in June 2022. “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

Despite turning down the offer, Neve insisted this was a “very difficult decision to move on.”

“To all my Scream fans, I love you,” she added. “You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

While she didn’t note this was her official departure from any future Scream films, her former costar David Arquette called the move “unfortunate” but mentioned he “understand[s] her decision” in a June 2022 interview with Comicbook.com.

“It’s all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film,” the actor, who played detective Dewey Riley in the series said. “I get it, she’s still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future. That is sudden, it’s a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure.”

Neve Campbell Once Discussed the Female Wage Gap

In an October 2020 with Variety, Neve and Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis pointed out that they had noticed pay gaps in the horror genre.

“There’s always the promise of back end,” Neve said in reference to the final pay cut for an actor. “And then, of course, it’s drowned in publicity and costs and all the reasons they say, ‘Oh, actually no, we didn’t make the amount of money that we’re claiming we made in all the press, so we don’t have to give you that.’”