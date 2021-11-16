Jamie Lee Curtis is being told it is “not the right time” to share a gushing post about her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, after Taylor Swift‘s new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” widely believed to be about him allegedly dumping the singer in 2010. The song has new life thanks to the album release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on November 12, 2021, which is an LP bathed in her heartbreak of that time.

The Halloween Kills actress shared a November 15 Instagram post showing Jake, 41, and sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, 44, together on the red carpet at the November 6 LACMA: Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. As the godmother to both, she is proud and protective, writing about the two “talented people” and the “important work they have made this year both for @netflix.”

Jamie then went on to add, “Proud of them both. Excited to watch artists evolve and grow and expand. Bravo. Brava. ENCORE!” But the comments quickly became filled with Taylor’s fans telling the legendary actress that she should “read the room” when it comes to their feelings about Jake right now.

“Not a good time Jamie,” one person commented, while another added, “I remember them all too well,” bringing up the song where Taylor wrote in the lyrics, “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now,” which many fans believe is about Jake and Maggie.

INFphoto.com

“No, you have the scarf,” a user commented to Jamie with laughing emojis about that infamous lyric, as another joked, “The sibling that gives the scarf back wins!”

“Jamie baby read the room,” one Swiftie wrote, which was a sentiment repeated by many. Another fan noted, “Jamie Lee Curtis is not a Swiftie.”

One fan shared a thoughtful post reading, “Oh I love the timing in this. I’m a huge Taylor Swift fan, but I’m also a Maggie and Jake fan. So, I’m excited as well. Also, if it wasn’t for Jake, RED wouldn’t exist. So …”

Taylor once told Rolling Stone that Red was about “pure heartbreak,” revealing, “I look back on this as my only true breakup album. Every other album has flickers of different things – this was an album that I wrote specifically about a pure, absolute, to the core heartbreak.”

The album came after Taylor and Jake’s short but intense romance. The pair were seen all over New York showing off PDA in October and November 2010, and Taylor had Thanksgiving dinner with her beau at his sister Maggie’s house in Brooklyn. But they abruptly split in December near the singer’s 21st birthday. At the time, Jake was almost 30.

Taylor seemed to allegedly reference Jake in the new lyrics to “All Too Well.” She noted the breakup at the time of her birthday with: “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes/ Sipping coffee like you were on a late-night show/ But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come/ And he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun … turning 21.'”

She also took a jab at how their nine-year age difference — that supposedly was a big issue for Jake at the time — seemed to no longer be the case. “And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punchline goes: ‘I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age,'” Taylor sings in the new version. Jake has been dating 25-year-old girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu, since 2018.