Actor Jake Gyllenhaal stepped out for a public appearance in Los Angeles hours after the premiere of ex Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film.

The Nightcrawler actor, 40, attended the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards on Saturday, November 13, to support his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. The Dark Knight actress, 43, was honored with the award for Breakthrough Director for her work on The Lost Daughter.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jake also took the stage during the event to present an award to the sound editors who worked on Netflix’s The Guilty, in which he stars as Joe Baylor.

Hours prior, Taylor, 31, attended the premiere of “All Too Well,” which she wrote and directed, in New York City. The re-release of the popular track from her Red album comes amid the “Cardigan” singer re-recording all of her past work in order to take ownership of it.

While it’s never been publicly confirmed by Taylor or Jake, “All Too Well” is widely believed to be about their whirlwind relationship in 2010. At the time, the Donnie Darko actor reportedly broke off their three-month-long whirlwind romance because of the media attention they were receiving. His rep also claimed that their age difference played a role in their uncoupling.

Of course, the re-release of Red put the public eye back on their former relationship. The short film for “All Too Well” featured a few Easter eggs that seemed to point to the Brokeback Mountain actor. Most notably, the video starred Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien, who have the same age difference between them as Taylor and Jake.

The extended lyrics talk in much more detail about the lovers’ uncoupling. “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine/And that made me want to die,” Taylor sings in one part of the song.

“And I was never good at telling jokes, but the punch line goes/’I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age,’” another part of the lyrics read. “From when your Brooklyn broke my skin and bones/I’m a soldier who’s returning half her weight/And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue?/Just between us, did the love affair maim you, too?”

Jake has been romantically linked to 25-year-old French model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018. As for Taylor, she’s moved on with actor Joe Alwyn, whom she’s been dating since 2016.