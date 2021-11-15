She’s a fashion icon with her own money! Jake Gyllenhaal‘s girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu is making headlines for her age (thanks to Taylor Swift), but people should be talk about how successful she really is.

Although details about her relationship with Jake are few and far between, the pair were first spotted together in late 2018. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2021, but she has been spotted at various events supporting Jake since they started dating. Jake and Jeanne posted together for the first time at the New York Film Festival screening for The Lost Daughter in September 2021.

Throughout their time together, the stars have kept the ins and outs of their relationship under wraps. The Prisoners actor spoke about his girlfriend briefly during an October 2021 interview with The Howard Stern Show. Jake prefaced his commented about their relationship, saying, “There’s only so far I’ll go as, you know, in talking about it.”

“I love her so much. She’s such a good person,” the Nightcrawler star added, noting that Jeanne doesn’t really enjoy fame. “So, that’s part of the reason why I just adore her. And not at all the main reason but, you know, one of them.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Brokeback Mountain star, 40, has an impressive net worth in his own right — Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at about $80 Million — but Jeanne, 25, has racked up an estimated net worth of $1.5 million since making her debut as a model. Not only is she represented by Elite Model Management in New York City, according to her Instagram, but Jeanne is a student at Columbia University. Keep reading for more details on her net worth.

Jeanne Cadieu Is a Successful Model

According to an August 2014 interview with FashionTV on YouTube, Jeanne said that she had started modeling “two and a half years ago,” which would make her debut in 2012. At the time, she said that she was looking forward to finishing school and becoming a full-time model.

Jeanne Cadieu Nabs Brand Deals

“Grateful to have worked with a team of incredible and talented women,” she captioned a September 2021 Instagram post promoting a photo shoot with the New York-based bathing suit brand Solid & Striped. Over the years, she has been featured in advertisements for brands, including INTERMIX, Goop and Staud, among others.

Jeanne Cadieu’s Major Runway Shows

In 2019, she walked the runway with Chanel for their Cruise 2019/20 show.

Jeanne Cadieu Has Some TV Appearances

While Jeanne isn’t one for being in the public eye, she did have an appearance on the now-defunct TV series Fashion Police in 2016.