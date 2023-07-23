Stars Who Don’t Like to Shower Regularly: Celebrities Who Have Admitted They Don’t Bathe Every Day

We can always count on celebrities to look clean-cut and polished when they make public appearances, but believe it or not, some of them have rather sparse bathing and shower habits.

Case in point? Stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Brad Pitt have admitted to going days without a shower, as well as Ashton Kutcher, who revealed he only washes certain body parts.

For Brad, he said the reason he was unable to bathe regularly was because he was hands-on father to six young children with now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

His Inglorious Basterds costar Eli Roth revealed in a 2009 interview that Brad advised him that baby wipes were the way to avoid getting ripe from not showering. Brad admitted to Eli, “I got six kids. All you’ve got to do is just take [baby wipes], a couple quick wipes under the pits. I’m getting [peed] on all day. I don’t have time to take a shower.”

By 2014, Brad’s natural smell was so heavenly that Jennifer Lawrence‘s Oscars date, BFF Laura Simpson, wrote in a blog about their encounter with the hunk at the Academy Awards bar. “Brad Pitt smells amazing, like nothing I’ve ever smelled. Eventually we ask what cologne he’s wearing, and he tells us, ‘I don’t wear cologne, it’s just my musk I guess.’ I have to choose not to believe him because it would just be unfair to mankind.”

Ashton and wife Mila Kunis shocked fans when the couple revealed that they rarely bathe their children … or themselves! The couple made the revelations on Dax Shepard‘s July 26, 2021, Armchair Expert podcast.

The Bad Moms star grew up in the Ukraine and admitted, “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway. But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns – ever.” Ashton then added, “Now, here’s the thing: if you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.”

The pair then admitted they don’t like to bathe very much. Ashton claimed, “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else.” Mila said that she washes her face twice a day but doesn’t shower on a regular basis.

