Even though Neve Campbell rocketed to fame in 1994’s family drama Party of Five, she looks so youthful near three decades later. While the actress has never spoken on the topic of plastic surgery, she looks nowhere near 49 years old, which she will be turning in October 2022.

Neve had a string of acting successes in the late ’90s and early aughts. Party of Five ran through 2000, and the actress landed the lead of Sidney Prescott in the Scream franchise of horror films. She then took a break from Hollywood and married English actor John Light, relocating to London and working in theater

She explained her hiatus from Tinseltown during a July 2018 appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where the host openly wondered where she’d gone after seemingly being everywhere for so many years. At the time, Neve was returning to the big screen spotlight opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the big-budget action flick Skyscraper.

“Everyone knows you from Party Of Five, The Craft, four Scream movies, season 4 of House of Cards. Ten years ago, you had the world on a string. Cover of Rolling Stone, hosting Saturday Night Live. And then you left! You went to London. Why don’t you like us, Neve Campbell? Why did you leave America?” Stephen jokingly asked the veteran actress.

“I just needed a minute,” Neve responded, adding, “It was a long minute. It was a good minute.” She wed John in 2007, though the pair divorced in 2011. In 2012, she welcomed a son Caspian with now-longtime boyfriend, British-American actor JJ Feild.

“In my 20s, it all hit so fast and so big that it was a little overwhelming — wonderful, obviously, and I’m very grateful for it. But it got to a level also where the kinds of things that I was being offered were not the kinds of things I want to do,” she said.

“I was constantly being offered horror films because I was known for horror films. Or bad romantic comedies. I just wasn’t interested in the scripts, and I was feeling a bit unhappy with the things that were coming to me. And I was feeling a little bored with the whole thing. I thought, ‘I want a change.’ So, I moved to London,” Neve explained.

Living in England gave her the peace of anonymity she didn’t have in the U.S. “I literally did not get bothered once!” she revealed, adding, “People would ask me what I did for a living. I’d say, ‘I act,’ and they’d say, ‘Oh, OK’. It was so lovely!”

Neve is now starring as the lead in Netflix‘s The Lincoln Lawyer, earning raves for playing prosecutor Maggie McPherson in one of the best reviewed TV streaming dramas of 2022. She continues to wow audiences with her acting skills, as well as her incredibly youthful looks.

Scroll down to see Neve’s transformation in photos over the years.