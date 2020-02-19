Tana Mongeau Is Happy for Ex Jake Paul in His New Relationship

No hard feelings. YouTuber Tana Mongeau is “happy” for her estranged husband and best friend Jake Paul as he moves on with World Series flasher and Instagram babe Julia Rose. “I feel like my overall response toward that is always going to be like, ‘If he’s happy, I’m happy for him,'” the 21-year-old dishes exclusively to Life & Style about the vlogger‘s new blossoming relationship. “And that’s the way that the cookie is crumbling.”

Plus, the blonde beauty thinks this is just par for the course when it comes to the former Disney star and his romantic ways. “I just know Jake, I know Jake loves a fun and fresh rotation,” she explains. “He definitely likes to have fun and I’m not going to sit there and harp on every little thing or person that’s going to walk in and out of his life.”

At the end of the day, though, the reality starlet isn’t letting the new relationship get her down. “Right now, I think that’s, like, for him to focus on and if I were to really read into that. Of course, that’s something, seeing the person that you love with anyone else is hard,” she continues. “But at the same time, I know the way that Jake kind of processes things and does things, so I’m just letting him do him in a way that makes him happy.”

Back in early January, Tana and Jake, 23, announced they were taking a break from their relationship after only six months of marriage. Shortly after his January 30 boxing match against AnEsonGib in Miami, Jake took to his Instagram feed to debut a photo with his new bae after she spent time in Florida supporting him with Tana.

But, according to Jake, the former couple has been on “great terms” and are “super friendly” since their breakup. “I think it was a weight lifted off of our shoulders when we made that decision,” he told LS exclusively of their choice to split. “And we kind of remember where we started at which was friends.”

Clearly, there’s no bad blood here, y’all.