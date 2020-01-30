Tana Mongeau Thanks Jake Paul for Getting Her a Room in Miami: ‘Ex-Husband’s Still Rich Check’

Amicable exes! Tana Mongeau took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 29, to reveal that she finally landed in Miami for Jake Paul’s big fight against AnEsonGib.

The best part? The MTV reality star, 21, revealed that her former flame, 23, made sure she had the very best accommodations. “My ex-husband’s still rich check,” Tana boasted while filming a room tour. “Thanks, Jake, for this separate apartment we’re not gonna hook up in. I love it … Friends.”

Let’s be real, there’s still some serious Jana chemistry going on and we’re here for it. In fact, even Jake himself admitted that there’s still a chance they’ll get back together. However, no matter what, they are committed to staying in each other’s lives.

“We’re super friendly,” the former Disney Channel actor exclusively told Life & Style. “I think it was a weight lifted off of our shoulders when we made that decision. And we kind of remember where we started at which was friends.”

As it stands, Jake said their romantic relationship is “up in the air,” but we’re hoping that will change soon! Single or not, Tana is T-H-R-I-V-I-N-G. On January 25, the popular influencer announced the launch of her first-ever perfume, Tana by Tana.

“As much as I know you’d expect it to smell like backwoods and sex, I’ve curated my perfect scent,” Tana began. “It will captivate you with the flirty top notes of Tahitian vanilla and a head-turning base of vivid, sexy citrus. The heart having subtle notes of Argan oils will kiss your skin with its silky texture. Get ready to be drenched in luxury.”

Hey, girl, if you’re reading this, do you mind sending us a bottle? That scent sounds divine! Apparently, others thought so, too, because Tana by Tana sold out on the first day.

As always, we stan our entrepreneurial queen.

