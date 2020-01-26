Ain’t nobody out here who isn’t proud of Miss Tana Mongeau. The YouTube star announced the launch of her first perfume, Tana By Tana, on January 25 — and needless to say, we were totally obsessed with the hilarious doppelgänger-drenched commercial she dropped to support it, too. But we weren’t the only ones living for this boss babe moment. In fact, Paris Hilton, Jake Paul and rapper Mod Sun all made sure to send love to the 21-year-old amid her latest entrepreneurial move.

“Love you sis!” the Simple Life alum commented on Tana’s announcement post, adding a heart-eyed cat emoji. “So proud of you!” Her now-estranged husband, 22, also made sure to make himself known in the comments, too. “Queen snapped,” he wrote. And her once-rumored fling showed love for her project, as expected. “Proud of [you],” Mod said.

Instagram

Naturally, Tana has been totally basking in the support and the high that undoubtedly comes with releasing a product you’ve worked so hard for. In her Instagram announcement post, she revealed that the vanilla and “sexy citrus” scent would be a far cry from “backwoods and sex,” which everyone would “expect” from her — that this would be high-quality, “luxury.”

“The feeling of obsessing over perfecting something for almost a year and finally letting it out into the world is like none other. I hope you love my baby as much as I do,” the blonde beauty wrote before explaining that her “mentor” had a huge part in seeing this dream come to light.

Courtesy of @tanamongeau/Instagram

She gushed, “I never in my WILDEST DREAMS thought watching Paris Hilton perfume commercials on my TV at 11 that I’d be able to be doing the same thing, with her help, at 21. All thanks to you. The biggest of thank yous to @jordanworona @parishilton @huntermoreno @nickgalarza @jennaawolf and everyone else who played a role in making this DREAM a reality.”

Finally, she couldn’t help but plug the scent once again. “NOW IF YOU WANNA SMELL LIKE ME, (in a good way of course), or need to get laid, or get that job, or get someone back or need a Valentine’s Day gift for your main bitch/side bitch/single self, go to tanabytana.com or click the link in my bio and get your sugar daddy/parents/boss bitch cards ready!!!!!!! AAAAHHHH!!!! TANA BY TANA!!!!!!” she wrote.

Needless to say, we’re intrigued. And, either way, we’re proud. That’s our girl!