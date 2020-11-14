Celebrating bae! Jordyn Woods shared footage from an adorable “date night” birthday dinner with her new boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, on Friday, November 13.

“Date night to start the birthday weekend right and the whole restaurant helped us sing ‘Happy Birthday,'” the 23-year-old wrote on the Instagram Stories clip in which the NBA star, 24, could be seen with his arms open graciously toward the other restaurant patrons as they sang for him. “Make a wish,” the model captioned a second video of her boyfriend blowing out the candle on his dessert. The Minnesota Timberwolves player turns 25 on Sunday, November 15.

The up-and-coming actress and the NBA player went public with their relationship in late September, one week after he accompanied her on her 23rd birthday trip to Mexico along with other friends. “I found you, then I found me,” Jordyn captioned several photos of the new flames holding each other on the beach during the getaway. The pair also wore matching Versace swimsuits for the steamy photo shoot.

Days after they became Instagram official, the Los Angeles native revealed how she met the athlete, as well as how their friendship became more. “We have been friends for a long time,” Jordyn told Extra at the time. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

The Sacrifice star lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017, while the New Jersey native’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died in April 2020.

Jordyn also spoke about the shade she received after going public with her new man. “Yeah, people were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” the influencer told the outlet. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”

The starlet’s family and friends seem to really be on board with her new beau. On November 7, Jordyn’s little sister, Jodie Woods, shared a sweet Boomerang clip of the lovebirds cuddling during a night out. The 15-year-old captioned the post, “My loves.”