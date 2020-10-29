Courtesy of @jordynwoods/Instagram

Matching! Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns flaunted their complementary diamond-encrusted watches on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 28. “His [and] hers,” the 23-year-old wrote over a short video of herself and her new man, 24, showing off their luxury timepieces.

You might be wondering how much a lavish watch like theirs might cost. The blinged-out item was designed by Audemars Piguet, one of the leading high-end watch companies in the world. At one retailer, a watch by the same brand that looks nearly identical is retailing for a whopping $95,350. Times two, you’re looking at nearly $191,000 in that photo.

Instagram

Though it is unclear whether or not Karl-Anthony gifted Jordyn with the matching watches, it is certainly possible. In fact, this wouldn’t the first time the starlet has shown off sparkly accessories from her man if so. On October 15, Jordyn showed off a gorgeous crystal-encrusted Chanel bag gifted to her by the baller for her 23rd birthday — an $11,000 piece.

The up-and-coming actress and the athlete went public with their relationship on September 26. “I found you, then I found me,” Jordyn captioned several snapshots of the new couple holding one another on the beach during her birthday trip to Mexico with pals the previous week. The twosome wore matching Versace bathing suits for the Instagram photo shoot.

Days later, the Sacrifice star revealed how she met the basketball player — and how it turned romantic. “We have been friends for a long time,” the Los Angeles native told Extra on September 29. “Naturally, we both connected about losing a parent at a very young age. So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while.”

Jordyn lost her father, John Woods, to cancer in 2017 and the Minnesota Timberwolves player’s mother, Jacqueline Cruz, died in April 2020.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also addressed the backlash she received when she and Karl-Anthony went Instagram official. “Yeah, people were getting on me about the caption, but I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” the social media influencer explained. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”