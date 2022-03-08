Holy Twinning! Check Out All the Times Jordyn Woods and Her Little Sister Jodie Looked Nearly Identical

Given how genetics work, it’s not entirely uncommon for siblings to look alike. That said, Jordyn Woods and her little sister, Jodie Woods, are nearly identical. Seriously, they may have been born eight years apart, but they’ve had some crazy twinning moments over the years.

So much so, that even the most advanced facial software technology in the world is no match for their uncanny resemblance. In August 2019, Jordyn took to Twitter to reveal that her sibling can — wait for it — unlock her iPhone with her face. “Genuinely shook,” the SECNDNTURE designer added.

Jordyn may have been totally shook in that moment, but as it happens, she really loves that she and Jodie are basically the same person — and she isn’t afraid to show it! In April 2019, Jordyn shared the sweetest message for Jodie in a series of selfies. “Thank you, Mom and Dad. I didn’t know that when I asked for a baby sister 13 years ago, my mom would birth another me.”

While Jordyn and Jodie have always been close, it seems as though their relationship only got stronger after Jordyn’s friendship with Kylie Jenner came to a screeching halt. Following the model’s highly publicized cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson in February 2019, Jordyn began spending a lot more time with her family.

Since then, Jodie has taken to social media several times to gush over her bond with Jordyn. “I never knew how much we looked alike until now … nobody understands how much love I have for this girl,” Jodie captioned a selfie of the pair in April 2019. “I look up to her in so many ways. Sisters by blood but best friends by choice. I love you, Jordy.”

Ummm, can you say sister goals? “You make me feel complete. I know that I have a best friend forever because I have you,” Jodie captioned another snapshot of the siblings in September 2019.

Clearly, these two have a connection that most sisters can only dream of. We look forward to watching them grow, evolve and thrive together for years to come!

