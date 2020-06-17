New couple alert? Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and Noah Centineo sparked dating rumors on Tuesday, June 17 when the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before hunk revealed Kylie Jenner‘s bestie was wearing his jacket in a steamy new selfie.

“Give me my damn jacket back woman,” Noah teasingly commented on a photo of Stassie wearing a red and black letterman-style Champion jacket. “PLEASE” he added. “What are u talking about it’s my jacket,” Stas slyly responded, to which Noah added crying emojis.

Both the flirty exchange and the fact that Stassie appeared to be wearing Noah’s coat — which he’s been photographed in several times over the last two years — sent fans into a frenzy. “OMG if they’re dating,” commented one fan, while another added, “DATE!”

Noah only recently split from ex-girlfriend Alexis Ren in March after dating for a year. The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser star is notoriously private about his relationships, which might make him and Stassie a good match. The brunette beauty was linked to Bachelorette runner-up Tyler Cameron in 2019 after being spotted in a club together, but she never spoke out about the potential romance.

While he keeps his love life hush-hush, Noah did share a bit of what he’s looking for in a relationship when he told E!’s Daily Pop that he’s not crazy about the idea of dating a fan. “I don’t close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it’s like more of an infatuation with like, a position more than like, the person,” he said. “It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think.” Luckily, Stassie is used to being in the spotlight with the Kardashian clan, so she would likely be unphased by the attention surrounding a relationship with Noah, unlike Alexis.

“I just learned to take everything with a grain of salt and move really slowly in that area of my life, because people care so much about my personal life, and I appreciate it,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant told In the Know about her and Noah’s split. “But then people also have opinions about my personal life, and that’s where I try to draw the line.”

Hopefully, they both move on to better matches!