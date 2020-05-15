Life lessons! Alex Ren revealed what she “learned” following her split from ex-boyfriend Noah Centineo.

“I just learned to take everything with a grain of salt and move really slowly in that area of my life, because people care so much about my personal life, and I appreciate it,” the model recently divulged to In the Know about the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor, 24. “But then people also have opinions about my personal life, and that’s where I try to draw the line. It always gets lost in the media, you know? The media just wants a story that has people click on it. They’re not really aware of your heart, in that sense.”

Shutterstock

Additionally, Alexis believes being private and keeping things more to herself helps. “I reminded myself I have to be more careful, more careful, more careful,” she added. “So yeah, that was my lesson, is to be careful.”

Noah and Alexis broke up in March after roughly a year of dating. Though neither of them have opened up about why they split, the brunette beauty seems to be staying positive. In April, she shared a heartfelt message regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

“After all of this, let’s not forget what matters. What’s real,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Connecting to one another on a soul level is life itself. Remembering that it’s not our accomplishments that make us lovable, it’s our ability to be eye to eye with each other — continuing to expand our minds so we can expand our hearts.”

Prior to Noah, Alex dated Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten. The two were partners on the dance show competition. They called it quits in December 2018 but ended their romance on a positive note. After going their separate ways, the Maxim cover star revealed the two were focusing on themselves and careers.

“He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life,” she said. “He’s on his own journey, and I respect that.”

We love to see it!