Moving on. Alexis Ren is focusing on the positive after it was revealed she and Noah Centineo called it quits following their one-year romance. The model took to Instagram with a beautiful rendition of “Inbetween” by Clair along with a heartfelt message about building a brighter future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After all of this, let’s not forget what matters. What’s real,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 23, wrote on April 24. “Connecting to one another on a soul level is life itself. Remembering that it’s not our accomplishments that make us lovable, it’s our ability to be eye to eye with each other — continuing to expand our minds so we can expand our hearts.”

“The world is full of shiny things that will distract us from the wholeness that we are all capable of creating within,” she continued. “We can turn this crisis into evolution if we choose. Let’s choose to evolve, choose to be better for the children yet to come into this world, choose to be better for ourselves and others. Choose to be love, because love heals.”

Her soulful performance comes hours after her split from the 23-year-old actor was announced. “They broke up a few weeks ago,” an insider told Us Weekly about the pair. Fans speculated there was trouble in paradise when the dynamic duo unfollowed each other on Instagram in March.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Back in November 2019, the brunette beauty gushed over their relationship and his admirable qualities. “He’s amazing,” she told E! News. “His heart is really that genuine. He has a heart of gold, and he’s that much of a dork in real life, too.”

Alexis also dished about her romantic date nights with the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star. “It’s different every time because I’m very spontaneous and so is he,” she shared at the time. “It just depends what we’re trying to do for each other. He likes to paint, so I took him to paint one time. Just little fun things. We both love art, so we love doing art together.”

Even though it’s been a tough time, she’s still looking for the silver lining!

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Life & Style wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.