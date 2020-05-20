Staying zen. Alexis Ren revealed that she does yoga ‘every day’ following her split from boyfriend Noah Centineo in April. The 23-year-old model showed off her skills in several Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 19.

In addition to flaunting some serious flexibility, Alexis was all smiles as she practiced self-care. While the California native and Noah, 24, dated for over a year before calling it quits, Alexis has seemingly moved on.

Speaking with In The Know on May 15, the Dancing With the Stars alum explained how her perspective on dating in the spotlight has changed since being romantically linked to Noah and other famous men, including influencer Jay Alvarrez and her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten.

“I just learned to take everything with a grain of salt and move really slowly in that area of my life, because people care so much about my personal life, and I appreciate it,” Alexis said. “But then people also have opinions about my personal life, and that’s where I try to draw the line. It always gets lost in the media, you know? The media just wants a story that has people click on it. They’re not really aware of your heart, in that sense.”

The Instagram influencer went on to explain that she’s trying to be “more careful” in her love life. “So yeah, that was my lesson.” While neither Alexis nor Noah has directly commented on their break up, the brunette beauty has shared some heartfelt messages on social media, particularly about staying positive amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“After all of this, let’s not forget what matters. What’s real,” Alexis captioned an April 24 video of herself singing a cover of “Inbetween” by Clair Rosengren.“Connecting to one another on a soul level is life itself. Remembering that it’s not our accomplishments that make us lovable, it’s our ability to be eye to eye with each other — continuing to expand our minds so we can expand our hearts.”

