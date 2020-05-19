It looks like Alexis Ren is living her best life two months after her split from ex-boyfriend Noah Centineo. The 23-year-old shared a video surrounded by nature while skinny-dipping.

“Free lil bean,” she captioned the Instagram post shared on Monday, May 18. The model has been staying positive since she and the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor, 24, called it quits in March after one year of dating.

Shutterstock (2)

In fact, the brunette beauty learned a lot from the breakup. “I just learned to take everything with a grain of salt and move really slowly in that area of my life, because people care so much about my personal life, and I appreciate it, but then people also have opinions about my personal life, and that’s where I try to draw the line,” the Mxim cover star recently told In the Know.

Dating Noah meant always being in the spotlight, which is why she’s decided to change her ways and protect her privacy a bit more than before. “I reminded myself I have to be more careful, more careful, more careful,” she continued. “So yeah, that was my lesson, is to be careful.”

Prior to her relationship with Noah, Alexis was romantically linked to Dancing With the Stars pro Alan Bersten. The former flames dated while they were partners on the dance competition. Though they broke up, it doesn’t seem like there was bad blood between them.

Alexis never confirmed why they split, but when one follower asked her about her relationship status with Alan, she shared some kind words about him. “Feelings aren’t black and white and neither is life,” she divulged. “We’re focused on our careers and growing as individuals. He’s an amazing person and I’m grateful he came into my life. He’s on his own journey, and I respect that.”

She’s always looking at the bright side!