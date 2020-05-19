Quite a lineup! Actor Noah Centineo is one of the most swoon-worthy stars in Hollywood, and it looks like he makes a pretty solid boyfriend, too. His dating history is surprisingly short and includes a few long-term relationships.

Most recently, Noah split from Alexis Ren in March after roughly one year together, Us Weekly reported. Although neither has spoken out about what caused their breakup, the model divulged that navigating a relationship in the spotlight is tough.

“I just learned to take everything with a grain of salt and move really slowly in that area of my life, because people care so much about my personal life, and I appreciate it,” Alexis told In the Know about her and Noah’s uncoupling. “But then people also have opinions about my personal life, and that’s where I try to draw the line. It always gets lost in the media, you know? The media just wants a story that has people click on it. They’re not really aware of your heart, in that sense.”

Alexis added that keeping things private helps protect her and the people closest to her. “I reminded myself I have to be more careful, more careful, more careful,” she admitted. “So yeah, that was my lesson, is to be careful.” The Maxim cover star and actor occasionally shared their beach dates or outings on social media before they unfollowed each other.

As for Noah, he keeps his relationships relatively hush-hush. He’s been linked to many different starlets — including his To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costar Lana Condor and even Camila Cabello — but those turned out to seemingly be platonic. He even once tried to shoot his shot with Selena Gomez and gushed over how “gorgeous” she is in an Instagram comment in 2018. He admitted to ET that he had never met the “Bad Liar” artist at the time, but that didn’t stop him from offering to take her on an amazing date.

The Sierra Burgess Is a Loser actor has a past with an array of different women, but he does draw the line at the possibility of dating a fan. “I don’t close any doors totally, but probably not, because then it’s like more of an infatuation with like, a position more than like, the person,” he divulged on E!’s Daily Pop. “It can overshadow that, which is difficult, I would think.”

Keep scrolling to see Noah’s full dating history!