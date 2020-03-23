When it comes to quarantining, Kylie Jenner has the right idea. The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 22, to share how she’s spending quality time with her daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Movies all day with Storm and Donald is just my life now,” she captioned a photo of the 2-year-old’s feet beside a Donald Duck stuffed animal.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Clearly, Kylie is loving everything about staying home with her little one, whom she shares with Travis Scott — especially because they get to bond. “[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said on her Instagram Story on March 19. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”



Kylie also suggested that social distancing isn’t a struggle for her because it’s so similar to when she was pregnant with Stormi. “When I was pregnant, by the way,” she explained. “The reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house. I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

One pastime the makeup mogul and her mini-me enjoy doing is baking together. The two decorated Easter cookies on Saturday, March 21.

It’s evident Kylie and Stormi have a super tight bond, and the mom if one wouldn’t have it any other way. “She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better,” the brunette beauty divulged to Interview in March 2019. “The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.” Aww!