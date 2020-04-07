What a pro! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 6, to show off how she styled her daughter Stormi Webster‘s hair, and it looked adorable.

“Hair by mommy,” the 22-year-old captioned the clip of the 2-year-old’s up-do. “And it’s getting so long.” It really is! It’s clear the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a great mama, and while she would love to expand her brood, she’s in no rush.

“I don’t want another baby right now,” Kylie said on Instagram Live on April 3. “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Luckily, Stormi doesn’t feel lonely considering she’s surrounded by so many cousins. Out of the other nine other Kar-Jenner kids, Stormi seems to share a special bond with Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, and Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The Good American founder “sees the sisterly bond” the three girls have, a source exclusively told Life & Style in April. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together.” We couldn’t agree more.

Unfortunately, these days Stormi is unable to hang with her cousins since everyone is practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, on the bright side, Kylie is doing her best to keep her little one entertained.

“[I’m] spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading,” the brunette beauty shared in an Instagram Story on March 19. “Being at home is fun. We can have fun at home.”

So far, quarantining has been easy for Kylie to adjust because while she was pregnant with Stormi, all she did was stay indoors. “When I was pregnant, by the way, the reason why I kept it a secret is because I didn’t leave the house,” she said on Insta at the time. “I literally didn’t leave the house. Toward the end of my pregnancy, helicopters would fly over my house every day, so I was scared to even go outside. But it was my choice to do that. So I never let myself get bored. I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

It sounds like Kylie is having a blast.