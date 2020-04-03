Thick as thieves! Proud mama Khloé Kardashian “sees the sisterly bond” her daughter, True Thompson, has with Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, and brother Rob Kardashian‘s daughter, Dream, an insider tells Life & Style exclusively.

The cousins’ connections mirror the relationship she has with older sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. “It’s the cutest thing in the world when all the kids are together,” adds the source.

Plus, the tiny tot, 23 months, has similar qualities to her mama when she was younger — and they’ve connected her with Kim’s youngest son. “She’s loving and protective like Khloé was with Rob,” the insider explains. “[Khloé] sees that True’s big sister qualities shine through when she’s with her little cousin Psalm [West]. Khloé already sees her and Rob’s dynamic in True and Psalm.”

It’s no surprise to hear that little True is beloved by her entire family. In fact, another insider told Life & Style exclusively that the toddler has completely changed her mama’s life and “makes her want to be a better person.” The source added, “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

The Good American founder “credits motherhood” and her “curious and adventurous” daughter for changing her perspective on the world. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial … before True,” the insider explained. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

The KUWTK star is so in love with her first child, she plans on throwing her the best birthday bash yet amid social distancing measures due to coronavirus concerns. According to In Touch, the mommy-daughter duo is quarantining with ex-boyfriend and daddy Tristan Thompson, so he’ll definitely be involved.

“She’s happy that Tristan is in the picture. He loves his daughter and they’re getting along better than she expected,” the source dished to Life & Style. “But, she’s upset that True’s cousins won’t be there to celebrate. That’s why she’ll probably have two birthday parties — one on April 12 and another one once the ban is lifted and everyone can come over.”

